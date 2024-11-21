Brig. Gen. Collins Congratulates 3rd MLG Marine and NCO of the Quarter

U.S. Marine Corps Brigadier General Kevin G. Collins, left, the commanding general of 3rd Marine Logistics Group (3rd MLG), presents the Noncommissioned Officer of the quarter award to Cpl. Andrew Lee, a motor transport operator with Combat Logistics Battalion 4, 3rd MLG, on Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 22, 2024. Lee was recognized as the Noncommissioned Officer of the Quarter for performing above and beyond expectations set by his respective unit. Lee is a native of Los Angeles. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Weston Brown)
|11.22.2024
|11.21.2024 23:34
|8766884
|241122-M-ER396-1015
|7454x4972
|2.55 MB
|Location:
|CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JP
|2
|0
