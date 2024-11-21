Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Japan Engineer District and Japan Ministry of Defense Unite for Strategic Technical Forum in Tokyo [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Japan Engineer District and Japan Ministry of Defense Unite for Strategic Technical Forum in Tokyo

    SHINJUKU-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN

    11.21.2024

    Photo by Patrick Ciccarone 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Japan District

    Members of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Japan Engineer District (USACE JED), along with representatives from the Japanese Ministry of Defense (MoD), pose for a photo in front of the Ichigaya Memorial Hall in Shinjuku, Tokyo, November 21st, 2024. JED engineers were present for a technical forum – hosted by the MoD for the first time in nearly five years since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. As the first in-person forum in several years, this event was seen as an important moment for the USACE and the MoD to reaffirm their shared commitment to defense readiness and cooperation and served as a platform not only for exchanging expertise but also for helping build stronger personal relationships between U.S. and Japanese engineers, paving the way for future collaborations. Photo by Patrick Ciccarone, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Japan Engineer District.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.21.2024
    Date Posted: 11.21.2024 23:03
    Photo ID: 8766878
    VIRIN: 241121-D-SI704-1513
    Resolution: 4347x2685
    Size: 1.78 MB
    Location: SHINJUKU-KU, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Japan Engineer District and Japan Ministry of Defense Unite for Strategic Technical Forum in Tokyo [Image 2 of 2], by Patrick Ciccarone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Japan Engineer District and Japan Ministry of Defense Unite for Strategic Technical Forum in Tokyo
    Japan Engineer District and Japan Ministry of Defense Unite for Strategic Technical Forum in Tokyo

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Japan Engineer District and Japan Ministry of Defense Unite for Strategic Technical Forum in Tokyo

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Technical
    USACE
    Engineering
    Forum
    Meeting
    Bilateral
    Teamwork
    Collaboration
    Corpsofengineers

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download