Japan Engineer District and Japan Ministry of Defense Unite for Strategic Technical Forum in Tokyo

Members of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Japan Engineer District (USACE JED), along with representatives from the Japanese Ministry of Defense (MoD), pose for a photo in front of the Ichigaya Memorial Hall in Shinjuku, Tokyo, November 21st, 2024. JED engineers were present for a technical forum – hosted by the MoD for the first time in nearly five years since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. As the first in-person forum in several years, this event was seen as an important moment for the USACE and the MoD to reaffirm their shared commitment to defense readiness and cooperation and served as a platform not only for exchanging expertise but also for helping build stronger personal relationships between U.S. and Japanese engineers, paving the way for future collaborations. Photo by Patrick Ciccarone, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Japan Engineer District.