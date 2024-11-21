Japan Engineer District and Japan Ministry of Defense Unite for Strategic Technical Forum in Tokyo

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Japan Engineer District (USACE JED) Engineering Division leadership sit across from Japanese Ministry of Defense (MoD) Facilities Engineering, Facilities Construction, and Procurement Division leads during a technical forum hosted by the MoD, in Shinjuku, Tokyo, November 21st, 2024. The gathering brought together engineers, planners, and senior leaders from both USACE and the MoD, marking a significant milestone in the return to normalcy for U.S. – Japan engineering cooperation opportunities and emphasizing the critical role of collaboration in ensuring that military bases and installations across Japan remain capable of supporting both the U.S. and Japanese forces in a rapidly evolving geopolitical landscape. Photo by Patrick Ciccarone, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Japan Engineer District.