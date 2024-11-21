Tiger Cruise aircraft tour aboard Boxer

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Capt. Joseph Smolenski, assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) and a native of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, gives a description of a UH-1Y Venom helicopter to tigers during an aircraft tour in the hangar bay aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) for Boxer’s 2024 Tiger Cruise as the ship steams in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 16, 2024. Boxer and embarked elements of the 15th MEU are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Normand Basque)