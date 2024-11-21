Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.16.2024

    Photo by Seaman Normand Basque 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    Capt. Joseph Smolenski, assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) and a native of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, gives a description of a UH-1Y Venom helicopter to tigers during an aircraft tour in the hangar bay aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) for Boxer’s 2024 Tiger Cruise as the ship steams in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 16, 2024. Boxer and embarked elements of the 15th MEU are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Normand Basque)

    Date Taken: 11.16.2024
    Date Posted: 11.21.2024 19:19
    VIRIN: 241116-N-CM165-1087
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    This work, Tiger Cruise aircraft tour aboard Boxer [Image 2 of 2], by SN Normand Basque, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Tour
    Pacific Ocean
    USS Boxer
    3rd Fleet
    Tiger Cruise

