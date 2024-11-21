Tiger Cruise aircraft tour aboard Boxer

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Tanner Williams, assigned to the “Wildcards” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23 and a native of Coldspring, Texas, describes the capabilities of an MH-60S Knight Hawk helicopter to tigers during an aircraft tour in the hangar bay aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) for Boxer’s 2024 Tiger Cruise as the ship steams in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 16, 2024. Boxer and embarked elements of the 15th MEU are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Normand Basque)