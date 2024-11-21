USACE continues recovery efforts in Lake Lure, North Carolina following Hurricane Helene

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Imagery captured during a flight over Lake Lure in North Carolina Nov. 21. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, through its debris removal team, is working with local, state and federal agencies, to include the Federal Emergency Management Agency, to rehabilitate different areas in North Carolina, following Hurricane Helene.



Current USACE efforts include removing debris from the city of Asheville, North Carolina; Buncombe, Polk and McDowell counties; as well as Lake Lure and the North Carolina Arboretum. In addition to removing debris, USACE is also working with the city of Asheville and Buncombe County to provide safe drinking water.