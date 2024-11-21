Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USACE continues recovery efforts in Lake Lure, North Carolina following Hurricane Helene [Image 5 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USACE continues recovery efforts in Lake Lure, North Carolina following Hurricane Helene

    LAKE LURE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2024

    Photo by Jennifer Garcia 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Caribbean District

    Imagery captured during a flight over Lake Lure in North Carolina Nov. 21. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, through its debris removal team, is working with local, state and federal agencies, to include the Federal Emergency Management Agency, to rehabilitate different areas in North Carolina, following Hurricane Helene.

    Current USACE efforts include removing debris from the city of Asheville, North Carolina; Buncombe, Polk and McDowell counties; as well as Lake Lure and the North Carolina Arboretum. In addition to removing debris, USACE is also working with the city of Asheville and Buncombe County to provide safe drinking water.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.21.2024
    Date Posted: 11.21.2024 15:51
    Photo ID: 8766183
    VIRIN: 241121-A-TM125-1048
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 7.28 MB
    Location: LAKE LURE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE continues recovery efforts in Lake Lure, North Carolina following Hurricane Helene [Image 8 of 8], by Jennifer Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USACE continues recovery efforts in Lake Lure, North Carolina following Hurricane Helene
    USACE continues recovery efforts in Lake Lure, North Carolina following Hurricane Helene
    USACE continues recovery efforts in Lake Lure, North Carolina following Hurricane Helene
    USACE continues recovery efforts in Lake Lure, North Carolina following Hurricane Helene
    USACE continues recovery efforts in Lake Lure, North Carolina following Hurricane Helene
    USACE continues recovery efforts in Lake Lure, North Carolina following Hurricane Helene
    USACE continues recovery efforts in Lake Lure, North Carolina following Hurricane Helene
    USACE continues recovery efforts in Lake Lure, North Carolina following Hurricane Helene

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wilmington District
    Helene24
    HeleneUSACE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download