    Following in His Father's Footsteps [Image 2 of 2]

    Following in His Father's Footsteps

    FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2024

    84th Training Command

    Sgt. 1st Class Robert Clark embraces his son Pfc. Robert Clark in a celebratory hug after a graduation ceremony from Basic Combat Training held at Fort Jackson, SC on September 9, 2024. Pfc. Clark decided to follow in his father’s footsteps and joined the Army to serve as a Religious Affairs Specialist.

