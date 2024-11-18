Following in His Father's Footsteps

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sgt. 1st Class Robert Clark embraces his son Pfc. Robert Clark in a celebratory hug after a graduation ceremony from Basic Combat Training held at Fort Jackson, SC on September 9, 2024. Pfc. Clark decided to follow in his father’s footsteps and joined the Army to serve as a Religious Affairs Specialist.