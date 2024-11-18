Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Following in His Father's Footsteps [Image 1 of 2]

    Following in His Father's Footsteps

    FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    84th Training Command

    Pfc. Robert Clark (middle) poses with his mother, Amy and his father, Sgt. 1st Class Robert Clark after graduating from Basic Combat Training at (location) on (Date). Pvt. Clark elected to serve as a Religious Affairs Specialist to follow in the footsteps of his father and continue a legacy of service.

    This work, Following in His Father's Footsteps [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Legacy of Service: Following in His Father's Footsteps

    U.S. Army Reserve
    U.S. Army

