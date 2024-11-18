Pfc. Robert Clark (middle) poses with his mother, Amy and his father, Sgt. 1st Class Robert Clark after graduating from Basic Combat Training at (location) on (Date). Pvt. Clark elected to serve as a Religious Affairs Specialist to follow in the footsteps of his father and continue a legacy of service.
Legacy of Service: Following in His Father's Footsteps
