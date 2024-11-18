USS Jefferson City (SSN 759) returns to Naval Base Guam

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

USS Jefferson City (SSN 759) returns to its homeport after completing a western Pacific deployment, Oct. 27. Assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 15 at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam, Jefferson City is one of four Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines forward-deployed in the Pacific. Renowned for their unparalleled speed, endurance, stealth, and mobility, the Los Angeles-class submarine serves as the backbone of the Navy's submarine force, ensuring readiness and agility in safeguarding maritime interests around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Justin Wolpert)