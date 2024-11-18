Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Jefferson City (SSN 759) returns to Naval Base Guam [Image 7 of 15]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Jefferson City (SSN 759) returns to Naval Base Guam

    GUAM

    10.27.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Justin Wolpert 

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 15

    USS Jefferson City (SSN 759) returns to its homeport after completing a western Pacific deployment, Oct. 27. Assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 15 at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam, Jefferson City is one of four Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines forward-deployed in the Pacific. Renowned for their unparalleled speed, endurance, stealth, and mobility, the Los Angeles-class submarine serves as the backbone of the Navy's submarine force, ensuring readiness and agility in safeguarding maritime interests around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Justin Wolpert)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.27.2024
    Date Posted: 11.20.2024 19:48
    Photo ID: 8764608
    VIRIN: 241027-N-VC599-1019
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 4.74 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Jefferson City (SSN 759) returns to Naval Base Guam [Image 15 of 15], by PO1 Justin Wolpert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Jefferson City (SSN 759) returns to Naval Base Guam
    USS Jefferson City (SSN 759) returns to Naval Base Guam
    USS Jefferson City (SSN 759) returns to Naval Base Guam
    USS Jefferson City (SSN 759) returns to Naval Base Guam
    USS Jefferson City (SSN 759) returns to Naval Base Guam
    USS Jefferson City (SSN 759) returns to Naval Base Guam
    USS Jefferson City (SSN 759) returns to Naval Base Guam
    USS Jefferson City (SSN 759) returns to Naval Base Guam
    USS Jefferson City (SSN 759) returns to Naval Base Guam
    USS Jefferson City (SSN 759) returns to Naval Base Guam
    USS Jefferson City (SSN 759) returns to Naval Base Guam
    USS Jefferson City (SSN 759) returns to Naval Base Guam
    USS Jefferson City (SSN 759) returns to Naval Base Guam
    USS Jefferson City (SSN 759) returns to Naval Base Guam
    USS Jefferson City (SSN 759) returns to Naval Base Guam

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USS Jefferson City Returns Home to Naval Base Guam Following Successful Indo-Pacific Deployment

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    submarine squadron 15
    USS Jefferson City
    css15

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download