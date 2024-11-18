India Company Battalion Commander Inspection

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Matthew Phelps, the commanding officer of 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, inspects a Pfc. Sayeed Montazeri with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, during a Battalion Commander Inspection at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, California, Oct. 23, 2024. The Battalion commander’s inspection surveys new Marines’ knowledge, bearing, and attention to detail as one of their last tests before graduating. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob B. Hutchinson)