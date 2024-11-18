India Company Battalion Commander Inspection

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S Marine Corps Pfc. Sayeed Montazeri with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, stands in formation before the Battalion Commander’s Inspection, at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, California, Oct. 23, 2024. The Battalion Commander’s Inspection surveys new Marines’ knowledge, bearing, and attention to detail as one of their last tests before graduating. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob B. Hutchinson)