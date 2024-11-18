Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    India Company Battalion Commander Inspection [Image 2 of 6]

    India Company Battalion Commander Inspection

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Hutchinson 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego         

    U.S Marine Corps Pfc. Sayeed Montazeri with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, stands in formation before the Battalion Commander’s Inspection, at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, California, Oct. 23, 2024. The Battalion Commander’s Inspection surveys new Marines’ knowledge, bearing, and attention to detail as one of their last tests before graduating. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob B. Hutchinson)

    Date Taken: 10.23.2024
    Date Posted: 11.20.2024 16:37
    Photo ID: 8764339
    VIRIN: 241023-M-GO078-1004
    Resolution: 4516x6770
    Size: 18.68 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, India Company Battalion Commander Inspection [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Jacob Hutchinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

