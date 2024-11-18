JS Kaga RAS with USNS Washington Chambers

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 18, 2024) The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Izumo-class multi-functional destroyer JS Kaga (DDH 184) sails the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 18, 2024. JS Kaga recently completed F-35 Lighting II aircraft developmental testing in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. An integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet not only leads naval forces in the Indo-pacific, but also provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to flawlessly execute our Navy’s role across the full spectrum of military operations-from combat operations to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. U.S. Fleet works together with our allies and partners to advance freedom of navigation, the rule of law, and other principles that underpin security for the Indo-pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Benvie)