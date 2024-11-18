Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JS Kaga RAS with USNS Washington Chambers [Image 3 of 4]

    JS Kaga RAS with USNS Washington Chambers

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.18.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Benvie 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 18, 2024) The Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Washington Chambers (T-AKE 11), left, conducts a replenishment-at-sea with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Izumo-class multi-functional destroyer JS Kaga (DDH 184) while underway in the Pacific Ocean, Nov 18, 2024. JS Kaga recently completed F-35 Lighting II aircraft developmental testing in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. An integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet not only leads naval forces in the Indo-pacific, but also provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to flawlessly execute our Navy’s role across the full spectrum of military operations-from combat operations to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. U.S. Fleet works together with our allies and partners to advance freedom of navigation, the rule of law, and other principles that underpin security for the Indo-pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Benvie)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.18.2024
    Date Posted: 11.20.2024 10:55
    Photo ID: 8763660
    VIRIN: 160514-N-YG401-1184
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 2.98 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JS Kaga RAS with USNS Washington Chambers [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Andrew Benvie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

