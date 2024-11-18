SOF honored at Pittsburgh Steelers Salute to Service game

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Retired U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Andy Serrano, a member of the U.S. Special Operations Command Para-Commandos, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, jumps in the POW Flag and game ball during the opening of the Pittsburgh Steelers Salute to Service football game at Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Nov. 17, 2024. The Para-Commandos are U.S. SOCOM's premier parachute demonstration team who perform at events across the nation, informing the public about U.S. SOCOM, its mission, and the contributions more than 70,000 Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, Marines, Guardians and Department of Defense Civilians are making across the U.S. and in more than 70 countries around the globe. Salute to Service games represent the NFL's dedication to honoring, empowering and connecting with our nation's service members, veterans and their families. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Lawrence Wong)