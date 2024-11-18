Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SOF honored at Pittsburgh Steelers Salute to Service game [Image 8 of 9]

    SOF honored at Pittsburgh Steelers Salute to Service game

    PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    11.16.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Lawrence Wong 

    U.S. Special Operations Command

    Soldiers with U.S. Army Special Operations Command, Fort Liberty, North Carolina, showcase Special Operations Forces gear/capabilities outside of Acrisure Stadium before the Pittsburgh Steelers Salute to Service football game in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Nov. 17, 2024. U.S. SOCOM and the Pittsburgh Steelers teamed up for a Special Operations Forces-focused Salute to Service NFL game with static displays from the joint forces, the Para-Commandos jumping in the game ball and commandos honored throughout the game. Salute to Service games represent the NFL's dedication to honoring, empowering and connecting with our nation's service members, veterans and their families. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Lawrence Wong)

    Date Taken: 11.16.2024
    Date Posted: 11.20.2024 10:20
    Photo ID: 8763550
    VIRIN: 241117-A-JI367-9057
    Resolution: 3840x2560
    Size: 916.55 KB
    Location: PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    This work, SOF honored at Pittsburgh Steelers Salute to Service game [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Lawrence Wong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    sports
    NFL
    football
    SOF
    military
    recruiting

