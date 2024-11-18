SOF honored at Pittsburgh Steelers Salute to Service game

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers with U.S. Army Special Operations Command, Fort Liberty, North Carolina, showcase Special Operations Forces gear/capabilities outside of Acrisure Stadium before the Pittsburgh Steelers Salute to Service football game in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Nov. 17, 2024. U.S. SOCOM and the Pittsburgh Steelers teamed up for a Special Operations Forces-focused Salute to Service NFL game with static displays from the joint forces, the Para-Commandos jumping in the game ball and commandos honored throughout the game. Salute to Service games represent the NFL's dedication to honoring, empowering and connecting with our nation's service members, veterans and their families. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Lawrence Wong)