Jason Dunham's Deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109) prepares for a replenishment-at-sea with the Spanish navy replenishment oiler ESPS Cantabria (A 15) in the Mediterranean Sea. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Marieliza Rosales)