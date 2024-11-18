U.S Navy Sailors prepare for a replenishment-at-sea with the Spanish navy replenishment oiler ESPS Cantabria (A 15) onboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109) in the Mediterranean Sea. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Marieliza Rosales)
|Date Taken:
|11.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2024 04:44
|Photo ID:
|8763176
|VIRIN:
|241116-N-JQ084-1034
|Resolution:
|4480x6720
|Size:
|1.76 MB
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Jason Dunham's Deployment [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Marieliza Rosales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.