    Jason Dunham's Deployment

    Jason Dunham's Deployment

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    11.16.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Marieliza Rosales 

    USS Harry S Truman

    U.S Navy Sailors prepare for a replenishment-at-sea with the Spanish navy replenishment oiler ESPS Cantabria (A 15) onboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109) in the Mediterranean Sea. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Marieliza Rosales)

    Date Taken: 11.16.2024
    Date Posted: 11.20.2024 04:44
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    This work, Jason Dunham's Deployment [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Marieliza Rosales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Harry S. Truman
    USS Jason Dunham

