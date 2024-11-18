Jason Dunham's Deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S Navy Sailors prepare for a replenishment-at-sea with the Spanish navy replenishment oiler ESPS Cantabria (A 15) onboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109) in the Mediterranean Sea. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Marieliza Rosales)