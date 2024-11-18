Maj. Gen. Eric Shirley, commanding general, 1st Theater Sustainment Command, speaks during a battlefield circulation with U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Heidi Hoyle, Deputy Chief of Staff, G4, Department of the Army Headquarters, within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 26, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Joseph Kumzak)
|Date Taken:
|10.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2024 02:51
|Photo ID:
|8763112
|VIRIN:
|241026-A-NG080-3187
|Resolution:
|4096x2732
|Size:
|9.91 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, LTG Hoyle Battlefield Circulation with 401st AFSB [Image 5 of 5], by Joseph Kumzak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.