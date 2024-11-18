LTG Hoyle Battlefield Circulation with 401st AFSB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Gen. Eric Shirley, commanding general, 1st Theater Sustainment Command, speaks during a battlefield circulation with U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Heidi Hoyle, Deputy Chief of Staff, G4, Department of the Army Headquarters, within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 26, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Joseph Kumzak)