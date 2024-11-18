LTG Hoyle Battlefield Circulation with 401st AFSB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

401st Army Field Support Brigade leadership briefs U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Heidi Hoyle, Deputy Chief of Staff, G4, Department of the Army Headquarters, during a battlefield circulation within the U.S. Central Command area of operations, Oct. 26, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Joseph Kumzak)