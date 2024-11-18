Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LTG Hoyle Battlefield Circulation with 401st AFSB

    LTG Hoyle Battlefield Circulation with 401st AFSB

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.26.2024

    Photo by Joseph Kumzak 

    401st Army Field Support Brigade

    401st Army Field Support Brigade leadership briefs U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Heidi Hoyle, Deputy Chief of Staff, G4, Department of the Army Headquarters, during a battlefield circulation within the U.S. Central Command area of operations, Oct. 26, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Joseph Kumzak)

    Date Taken: 10.26.2024
    This work, LTG Hoyle Battlefield Circulation with 401st AFSB [Image 5 of 5], by Joseph Kumzak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    1st TSC
    U.S. Army
    401st AFSB
    ARCENT
    US Army Sustainment Command
    Lt. Gen. Heidi Hoyle

