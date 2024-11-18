CARAT Brunei 2024 Legal SMEE

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, Brunei (Nov. 19, 2024) –U.S. Navy Cmdr. Aubrey Charpentier, attached to Commander, Task Force 73, speaks on the topic of maritime law to members of the Royal Brunei Armed Forces during Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Brunei 2024 at Bolkiah Garrison, Brunei, Nov. 19. This year marks the 30th iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies’ abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary Grooman)