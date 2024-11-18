BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, Brunei (Nov. 19, 2024) –U.S. Navy Cmdr. Aubrey Charpentier, attached to Commander, Task Force 73, speaks on the topic of maritime law to members of the Royal Brunei Armed Forces during Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Brunei 2024 at Bolkiah Garrison, Brunei, Nov. 19. This year marks the 30th iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies’ abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary Grooman)
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2024 01:12
|Photo ID:
|8763042
|VIRIN:
|241119-N-BN445-1182
|Resolution:
|5050x3607
|Size:
|8.27 MB
|Location:
|BN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CARAT Brunei 2024 Legal SMEE [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Zachary Grooman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.