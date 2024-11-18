Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Community Service and Red Cross collaboration strengthens support to Fort Hunter Liggett community [Image 2 of 3]

    Army Community Service and Red Cross collaboration strengthens support to Fort Hunter Liggett community

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2024

    Photo by Augusta Vargas 

    Fort Hunter Liggett Public Affairs Office

    ACS Director Les Toth was interviewed during Fort Hunter Liggett’s monthly broadcast, the Coyote Community Connection. As a host, Toth highlighted the critical support provided by ACS, including financial readiness workshops, family advocacy programs, and relocation assistance, which help military families transition smoothly during permanent changes of station. Toth emphasized the partnership with the Red Cross, stating, “Together, we create a comprehensive support network by addressing both immediate needs through the Red Cross and long-term assistance through ACS programs.

    This work, Army Community Service and Red Cross collaboration strengthens support to Fort Hunter Liggett community [Image 3 of 3], by Augusta Vargas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Hunter Liggett: Strengthening Support through Red Cross and Army Community Service Collaboration

