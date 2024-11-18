Army Community Service and Red Cross collaboration strengthens support to Fort Hunter Liggett community

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

ACS Director Les Toth was interviewed during Fort Hunter Liggett’s monthly broadcast, the Coyote Community Connection. As a host, Toth highlighted the critical support provided by ACS, including financial readiness workshops, family advocacy programs, and relocation assistance, which help military families transition smoothly during permanent changes of station. Toth emphasized the partnership with the Red Cross, stating, “Together, we create a comprehensive support network by addressing both immediate needs through the Red Cross and long-term assistance through ACS programs.