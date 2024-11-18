ACS Director Les Toth was interviewed during Fort Hunter Liggett’s monthly broadcast, the Coyote Community Connection. As a host, Toth highlighted the critical support provided by ACS, including financial readiness workshops, family advocacy programs, and relocation assistance, which help military families transition smoothly during permanent changes of station. Toth emphasized the partnership with the Red Cross, stating, “Together, we create a comprehensive support network by addressing both immediate needs through the Red Cross and long-term assistance through ACS programs.
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2024 01:37
|Photo ID:
|8763038
|VIRIN:
|241119-A-LW200-7386
|Resolution:
|1094x764
|Size:
|187.1 KB
|Location:
|FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Community Service and Red Cross collaboration strengthens support to Fort Hunter Liggett community [Image 3 of 3], by Augusta Vargas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Hunter Liggett: Strengthening Support through Red Cross and Army Community Service Collaboration
No keywords found.