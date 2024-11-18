Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marne Week 2024 Marne Rockstar Induction Ceremony [Image 3 of 3]

    Marne Week 2024 Marne Rockstar Induction Ceremony

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Elisabeth Tasker 

    3rd Infantry Division

    Maj. Gen. Christopher Norrie and Command Sgt. Maj. Jonathan Reffeor of the 3rd Infantry Division, induct Marne Rockstar Inductee and former Mayor of Hinesville Allen Brown at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Nov. 19, 2024. The Marne Rockstar Program honors and recognizes the efforts of private sector citizens in the local communities surrounding the Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield. (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. Elisabeth Tasker)

    Date Taken: 11.19.2024
    Date Posted: 11.19.2024 20:22
    Photo ID: 8762792
    VIRIN: 241119-A-KU914-1037
    Resolution: 4969x4000
    Size: 2.02 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
    3rd Infantry Division
    Marne Week
    Rock Of The Marne
    Marne Rockstar
    Marne Week 2024

