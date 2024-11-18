Marne Week 2024 Marne Rockstar Induction Ceremony

Maj. Gen. Christopher Norrie and Command Sgt. Maj. Jonathan Reffeor of the 3rd Infantry Division, induct Marne Rockstar Inductee and former Mayor of Hinesville Allen Brown at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Nov. 19, 2024. The Marne Rockstar Program honors and recognizes the efforts of private sector citizens in the local communities surrounding the Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield. (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. Elisabeth Tasker)
|11.19.2024
|11.19.2024 20:24
