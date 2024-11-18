Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Cavazos hosts Medical Readiness Command, West, Best Medic Competition, 2024 [Image 8 of 10]

    Fort Cavazos hosts Medical Readiness Command, West, Best Medic Competition, 2024

    FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2024

    Photo by Spc. Josefina Garcia 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Azgad Cardona, assigned to William Beaumont Army Medical Center, holds a saline solution bag during the Medical Readiness Command, West Best Medic competition 2024 at Fort Cavazos, TX, Nov. 19, 2024. The Medical Readiness Command, West (MRCW), Best Medic Competition challenges MRCW's best medical personnel in a simulated operational environment. During the competition, two-soldier teams from each of MRC West’s subordinate commands navigate a challenging series of events that push the competitors’ physical and emergency medical skills to the limits. (U.S. Army photo Spc. Josefina Garcia)

    Date Taken: 11.18.2024
    Date Posted: 11.19.2024 20:09
    Photo ID: 8762751
    VIRIN: 241119-A-JT779-5577
    Resolution: 2769x4153
    Size: 1.37 MB
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US
    This work, Fort Cavazos hosts Medical Readiness Command, West, Best Medic Competition, 2024 [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Josefina Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MRCWBMC2024

