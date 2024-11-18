Fort Cavazos hosts Medical Readiness Command, West, Best Medic Competition, 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Staff Stg. Azgad Cardona, assigned to William Beaumont Army Medical Center, applies a pressure dressing on the medical training mannequin, as part of the prolonged casualty care portion, during the Medical Readiness Command, West Best Medic competition 2024 at Fort Cavazos, TX, Nov. 19, 2024. The Medical Readiness Command, West (MRCW), Best Medic Competition challenges MRCW's best medical personnel in a simulated operational environment. During the competition, two-soldier teams from each of MRC West’s subordinate commands navigate a challenging series of events that push the competitors’ physical and emergency medical skills to the limits. (U.S. Army photo Spc. Josefina Garcia)