U.S. Army Staff Stg. Azgad Cardona, assigned to William Beaumont Army Medical Center, applies a pressure dressing on the medical training mannequin, as part of the prolonged casualty care portion, during the Medical Readiness Command, West Best Medic competition 2024 at Fort Cavazos, TX, Nov. 19, 2024. The Medical Readiness Command, West (MRCW), Best Medic Competition challenges MRCW's best medical personnel in a simulated operational environment. During the competition, two-soldier teams from each of MRC West’s subordinate commands navigate a challenging series of events that push the competitors’ physical and emergency medical skills to the limits. (U.S. Army photo Spc. Josefina Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.19.2024 20:09
|Photo ID:
|8762750
|VIRIN:
|241119-A-JT779-9973
|Resolution:
|6085x4057
|Size:
|2.52 MB
|Location:
|FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Cavazos hosts Medical Readiness Command, West, Best Medic Competition, 2024 [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Josefina Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.