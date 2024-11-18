Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Forces Japan and 5th Air Force Commander, Lt. Gen. Stephen F. Jost Visits USNH Yokosuka [Image 7 of 15]

    U.S. Forces Japan and 5th Air Force Commander, Lt. Gen. Stephen F. Jost Visits USNH Yokosuka

    JAPAN

    11.19.2024

    Photo by Daniel Taylor 

    U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Nov 19, 2024) United States Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (USNMRTC) Yokosuka Commanding Officer, Capt. Torrin Velazquez discusses the capabilities of the USNMRTC Yokosuka Enterprise with U.S. Forces Japan and 5th Air Force Commander, Lt. Gen. Stephen F. Jost during a distinguished visitor tour of United States Naval Hospital Yokosuka. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Taylor/USNMRTC Yokosuka Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 11.19.2024
    Date Posted: 11.19.2024 19:31
    Photo ID: 8762710
    VIRIN: 241119-N-WC492-1008
    Resolution: 1626x943
    Size: 1.04 MB
    Location: JP
    This work, U.S. Forces Japan and 5th Air Force Commander, Lt. Gen. Stephen F. Jost Visits USNH Yokosuka [Image 15 of 15], by Daniel Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USFJ
    Defense Health Agency
    USNMRTC Yokosuka

