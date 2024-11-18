U.S. Forces Japan and 5th Air Force Commander, Lt. Gen. Stephen F. Jost Visits USNH Yokosuka

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Nov 19, 2024) United States Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (USNMRTC) Yokosuka Commanding Officer, Capt. Torrin Velazquez discusses the capabilities of the USNMRTC Yokosuka Enterprise with U.S. Forces Japan and 5th Air Force Commander, Lt. Gen. Stephen F. Jost during a distinguished visitor tour of United States Naval Hospital Yokosuka. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Taylor/USNMRTC Yokosuka Public Affairs)