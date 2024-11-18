Date Taken: 11.19.2024 Date Posted: 11.19.2024 19:31 Photo ID: 8762705 VIRIN: 241119-N-WC492-1002 Resolution: 1920x1136 Size: 1.62 MB Location: JP

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, U.S. Forces Japan and 5th Air Force Commander, Lt. Gen. Stephen F. Jost Visits USNH Yokosuka [Image 15 of 15], by Daniel Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.