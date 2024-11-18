Holm Center reassigned to Air Force Recruiting Service

Air Force Recruiting Service Commandant Brig. Gen. Christopher Amrhein presents the AFRS guidon to Jeanne M. Holm Center for Officer Accessions and Citizen Development commander Brig. Gen. Joseph Sheffield during the unit transfer ceremony at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Oct. 8, 2024. The Holm Center was relieved from its assignment to Air University and reassigned to Air Force Recruiting Service, where it is attached to the Air Force Accessions Center. (U.S. Air Force photo by Darius Hutton)
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.19.2024 16:21
|Photo ID:
|8762357
|VIRIN:
|241008-F-TS276-1010
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|479.11 KB
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
