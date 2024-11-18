Holm Center reassigned to Air Force Recruiting Service

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Air Force Recruiting Service Commandant Brig. Gen. Christopher Amrhein presents the AFRS guidon to Jeanne M. Holm Center for Officer Accessions and Citizen Development commander Brig. Gen. Joseph Sheffield during the unit transfer ceremony at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Oct. 8, 2024. The Holm Center was relieved from its assignment to Air University and reassigned to Air Force Recruiting Service, where it is attached to the Air Force Accessions Center. (U.S. Air Force photo by Darius Hutton)