Holm Center reassigned to Air Force Recruiting Service

From left, Air Force Recruiting Service Commandant Brig. Gen. Christopher Amrhein, Air University Commander and President Lt. Gen. Andrea Tullos, Jeanne M. Holm Center for Officer Accessions and Citizen Development Senior Enlisted Leader Chief Master Sgt. Jennifer McKeen, and Holm Center Commander Brig. Gen. Joseph Sheffield stand at attention during the unit transfer ceremony at Maxwell Air Force base, Alabama, Oct. 8, 2024. The Holm Center was relieved from its assignment to Air University and reassigned to Air Force Recruiting Service, where it is attached to the Air Force Accessions Center. (U.S. Air Force photo by Darius Hutton)