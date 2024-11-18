Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Holm Center reassigned to Air Force Recruiting Service [Image 2 of 3]

    Holm Center reassigned to Air Force Recruiting Service

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2024

    Photo by Darius Hutton 

    Air University Public Affairs

    From left, Air Force Recruiting Service Commandant Brig. Gen. Christopher Amrhein, Air University Commander and President Lt. Gen. Andrea Tullos, Jeanne M. Holm Center for Officer Accessions and Citizen Development Senior Enlisted Leader Chief Master Sgt. Jennifer McKeen, and Holm Center Commander Brig. Gen. Joseph Sheffield stand at attention during the unit transfer ceremony at Maxwell Air Force base, Alabama, Oct. 8, 2024. The Holm Center was relieved from its assignment to Air University and reassigned to Air Force Recruiting Service, where it is attached to the Air Force Accessions Center. (U.S. Air Force photo by Darius Hutton)

    This work, Holm Center reassigned to Air Force Recruiting Service [Image 3 of 3], by Darius Hutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

