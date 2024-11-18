U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Matthew Lambert, Marine Detachment student, low crawls in a combat fitness challenge during Warrior Day at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Nov. 8, 2024. Warrior Day focused on cultivating a warrior mindset in participants, highlighting physical and mental strength through a variety of challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)
This work, Warrior Day [Image 15 of 15], by Andrew Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.