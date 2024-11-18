Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Warrior Day [Image 12 of 15]

    Warrior Day

    BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2024

    Photo by Andrew Young 

    81st Training Wing

    U.S. Airmen and Marines run to their first objective during Warrior Day at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Nov. 8, 2024. Warrior Day focused on cultivating a warrior mindset in participants, highlighting physical and mental strength through a variety of challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.08.2024
    Date Posted: 11.19.2024 16:14
    Photo ID: 8762338
    VIRIN: 241108-F-TI822-2092
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 4.39 MB
    Location: BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, US
    Keesler Air Force Base
    81st Training Wing
    Air Education and Training Command
    Warrior Day

