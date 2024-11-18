Sailors conduct Flight ops

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241118-N-IL330-1528



Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) 2nd Class Zaria Marez, from Rio Rancho, New Mexico, conducts flight deck training with Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) 2nd Class Cleebird Petit, from Los Angeles, on the flight deck during flight operations aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Nov. 18, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. Tripoli is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting advanced tactical training that enhances warfighting capability and tactical proficiency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austyn Riley)