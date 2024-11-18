Sailors conduct Flight ops

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241118-N-IL330-1025



Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) 2nd Class Cleebird Petit, from Los Angeles, left, guides an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23 to land on the flight deck aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during flight operations, Nov. 18, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. Tripoli is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting advanced tactical training that enhances warfighting capability and tactical proficiency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austyn Riley)