    Final Flight for the A-10C Thunderbolt II Demo Team [Image 3 of 5]

    Final Flight for the A-10C Thunderbolt II Demo Team

    CORAOPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Stover 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    An A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft, part of the Demonstration Team from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, flies beside a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft from the 171st Air Refueling Wing, Pennsylvania Air National Guard, Nov. 18, 2024. The A-10's needed refueling on their way back to Arizona after their last official demo event Nov. 17, 2024, at the Pittsburgh Steelers game. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Stover)

    Date Taken: 11.18.2024
    Date Posted: 11.19.2024 09:09
    Photo ID: 8761449
    VIRIN: 241118-Z-LP672-1003
    Resolution: 5655x3181
    Size: 3.84 MB
    Location: CORAOPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 2

    This work, Final Flight for the A-10C Thunderbolt II Demo Team [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Andrew Stover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    A-10
    USAF
    171st Air Refueling Wing
    171ARW

