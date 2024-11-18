Final Flight for the A-10C Thunderbolt II Demo Team

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft, part of the Demonstration Team from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, flies beside a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft from the 171st Air Refueling Wing, Pennsylvania Air National Guard, Nov. 18, 2024. The A-10's needed refueling on their way back to Arizona after their last official demo event Nov. 17, 2024, at the Pittsburgh Steelers game. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Stover)