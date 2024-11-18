Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dynamic Front 25 - Finnish Army K9 Moukari Self-Propelled Howitzer [Image 2 of 9]

    Dynamic Front 25 - Finnish Army K9 Moukari Self-Propelled Howitzer

    ROVANIEMI, FINLAND

    11.18.2024

    Photo by Spc. Elijah Magana 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    A K9 Moukari, a self-propelled howitzer operated by the Finnish Army, prepares to fire during exercise Dynamic Front 25 at Ravajarvi Training Area in Rovaniemi, Finland, Nov. 18, 2024. Dynamic Front takes place from Nov. 4-24 in Finland, Estonia, Germany, Poland, and Romania, and demonstrates NATO’s ability to share fire missions, target information, and operational graphics from the Arctic to the Black Sea. It increases the lethality of the Alliance through long-range fires, builds unit readiness in a complex joint, multi-national environment, and leverages host nation capabilities to increase USAREUR-AF’s operational reach. Dynamic Front includes more than 1,800 U.S. and 3,700 multi-national service members from 28 Allied and partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elijah Magaña)

