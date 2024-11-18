Dynamic Front 25 - British Army Archer Self-Propelled Howitzer

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An Archer, a self-propelled howitzer operated by the British Army, fires during exercise Dynamic Front 25 at Ravajarvi Training Area in Rovaniemi, Finland, Nov. 18, 2024. Dynamic Front takes place from Nov. 4-24 in Finland, Estonia, Germany, Poland, and Romania, and demonstrates NATO’s ability to share fire missions, target information, and operational graphics from the Arctic to the Black Sea. It increases the lethality of the Alliance through long-range fires, builds unit readiness in a complex joint, multi-national environment, and leverages host nation capabilities to increase USAREUR-AF’s operational reach. Dynamic Front includes more than 1,800 U.S. and 3,700 multi-national service members from 28 Allied and partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elijah Magaña)