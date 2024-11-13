Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Omaha, LCS 12 Tests Potable Water while Underway in South Chnia Sea for Total Bromine Results [Image 3 of 3]

    USS Omaha, LCS 12 Tests Potable Water while Underway in South Chnia Sea for Total Bromine Results

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    11.07.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Emily Casavant 

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    241107-N-ZV473-1013 (Nov. 07, 2024) U.S. Navy Machinist Mate 1st Class Joseph Vogel of Carmine, Texas, assigned to Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Omaha (LCS 12) tests the ship’s potable water for total bromine results (TBR) while underway in the South China Sea, Nov. 07. Omaha, part of Command, Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7TH Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serves as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 1st Class Emily Casavant)

    This work, USS Omaha, LCS 12 Tests Potable Water while Underway in South Chnia Sea for Total Bromine Results [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Emily Casavant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

