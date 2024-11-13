USS Omaha, LCS 12 Tests Potable Water while Underway in South Chnia Sea for Total Bromine Results

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241107-N-ZV473-1013 (Nov. 07, 2024) U.S. Navy Machinist Mate 1st Class Joseph Vogel of Carmine, Texas, assigned to Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Omaha (LCS 12) tests the ship’s potable water for total bromine results (TBR) while underway in the South China Sea, Nov. 07. Omaha, part of Command, Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7TH Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serves as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 1st Class Emily Casavant)