    USS George Washington DV Embark [Image 1 of 2]

    USS George Washington DV Embark

    JAPAN

    11.10.2024

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Justin Weinstein 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    Yoshihiko Fukuda, mayor of Iwakuni city, observes a U.S. Navy F/A-18F Super Hornet with Strike Fighter Squadron 102 (VFA-102) return from flight operations to the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73). Distinguished visitors from the Iwakuni city government, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force embarked on a tour of the aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) to observe the ship’s capabilities, cultivate bilateral defense relationships, and demonstrate the joint force’s collective resolve.

    This work, USS George Washington DV Embark [Image 2 of 2], by 2LT Justin Weinstein, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

