USS George Washington DV Embark

Yoshihiko Fukuda, mayor of Iwakuni city, observes a U.S. Navy F/A-18F Super Hornet with Strike Fighter Squadron 102 (VFA-102) return from flight operations to the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73). Distinguished visitors from the Iwakuni city government, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force embarked on a tour of the aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) to observe the ship’s capabilities, cultivate bilateral defense relationships, and demonstrate the joint force’s collective resolve.
|Date Taken:
|11.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.19.2024 01:24
|Location:
|JP
