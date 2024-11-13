Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS George Washington DV Embark [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS George Washington DV Embark

    JAPAN

    11.10.2024

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Justin Weinstein 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    Kazuo Kabatani, director general of the Iwakuni Prefectural Citizens Bureau, left, and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Col. Kenji Murakami, the deputy commanding general of 13th Brigade, right, observe a U.S. Navy F/A-18F Super Hornet with Strike Fighter Squadron 102 (VFA-102) perform a takeoff from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73). Distinguished visitors from the Iwakuni city government, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force embarked on a tour of the aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) to observe the ship’s capabilities, cultivate bilateral defense relationships, and demonstrate the joint force’s collective resolve.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.10.2024
    Date Posted: 11.19.2024 01:24
    Photo ID: 8761112
    VIRIN: 241110-M-PU303-1030
    Resolution: 3850x2314
    Size: 2.06 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS George Washington DV Embark [Image 2 of 2], by 2LT Justin Weinstein, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS George Washington DV Embark
    USS George Washington DV Embark

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Marine
    Japan
    F-35
    Ship
    F/A-18
    Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download