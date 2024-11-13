USS George Washington DV Embark

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Kazuo Kabatani, director general of the Iwakuni Prefectural Citizens Bureau, left, and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Col. Kenji Murakami, the deputy commanding general of 13th Brigade, right, observe a U.S. Navy F/A-18F Super Hornet with Strike Fighter Squadron 102 (VFA-102) perform a takeoff from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73). Distinguished visitors from the Iwakuni city government, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force embarked on a tour of the aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) to observe the ship’s capabilities, cultivate bilateral defense relationships, and demonstrate the joint force’s collective resolve.