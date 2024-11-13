Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First Army leader visits Fort McCoy for 'terrain walk' of capabilities

    First Army leader visits Fort McCoy for ‘terrain walk’ of capabilities

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    11.13.2024

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                               

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Maj. Gen. Timothy Brennan, Deputy Commanding General — Support for First Army at Rock Island Arsenal, Ill., and others participate in a sustainment overview briefing in building 2000 at Fort McCoy, Wis. The briefing was part of an installation visit by Brennan. According to planners for the visit with the 181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade, the main purpose of the visit, which was alternately named a “terrain walk,” was to inform the major general “on Fort McCoy’s large-scale mobilization operations sustainment capabilities and shortfalls through 2030.” (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    First Army leader visits Fort McCoy for ‘terrain walk’ of capabilities
    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Army Reserve
    First Army
    Fort McCoy
    Maj. Gen. Timothy Brennan

