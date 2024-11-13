First Army leader visits Fort McCoy for ‘terrain walk’ of capabilities

Maj. Gen. Timothy Brennan, Deputy Commanding General — Support for First Army at Rock Island Arsenal, Ill., and others participate in a sustainment overview briefing in building 2000 at Fort McCoy, Wis. The briefing was part of an installation visit by Brennan. According to planners for the visit with the 181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade, the main purpose of the visit, which was alternately named a “terrain walk,” was to inform the major general “on Fort McCoy’s large-scale mobilization operations sustainment capabilities and shortfalls through 2030.” (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)
Date Taken:
|11.13.2024
Date Posted:
|11.19.2024 01:23
Photo ID:
|8761091
VIRIN:
|241113-A-OK556-5792
Resolution:
|4752x3168
Size:
|2.53 MB
Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
Web Views:
|2
Downloads:
|0
