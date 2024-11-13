First Army leader visits Fort McCoy for ‘terrain walk’ of capabilities

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Gen. Timothy Brennan, Deputy Commanding General — Support for First Army at Rock Island Arsenal, Ill., and others participate in a sustainment overview briefing in building 2000 at Fort McCoy, Wis. The briefing was part of an installation visit by Brennan. According to planners for the visit with the 181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade, the main purpose of the visit, which was alternately named a “terrain walk,” was to inform the major general “on Fort McCoy’s large-scale mobilization operations sustainment capabilities and shortfalls through 2030.” (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)