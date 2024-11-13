First Army leader visits Fort McCoy for ‘terrain walk’ of capabilities

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Gen. Timothy Brennan, Deputy Commanding General — Support for First Army at Rock Island Arsenal, Ill., and others participate in a sustainment overview briefing Nov. 13, 2024, in building 2000 at Fort McCoy, Wis. The briefing was part of an installation visit by Brennan. According to planners for the visit with the 181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade, the main purpose of the visit, which was alternately named a “terrain walk,” was to inform the major general “on Fort McCoy’s large-scale mobilization operations sustainment capabilities and shortfalls through 2030.” (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)