Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Boxer Changes Command [Image 16 of 16]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Boxer Changes Command

    PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Kelsey Eades    

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    Capt. Jason L. Tumlinson, commanding officer, Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) is piped ashore following Boxer’s change of command ceremony on the flight deck of the ship at Naval Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Nov. 14, 2024. During the ceremony, Capt. Jason L. Tumlinson assumed the duties and responsibilities as commanding officer of Boxer from Capt. Brian L. Holmes. Boxer and embarked elements of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Kelsey Eades)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.14.2024
    Date Posted: 11.19.2024 00:45
    Photo ID: 8760981
    VIRIN: 241114-N-VR594-2171
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 1.15 MB
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Boxer Changes Command [Image 16 of 16], by PO1 Kelsey Eades, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Boxer Changes Command
    Boxer Changes Command
    Boxer Changes Command
    Boxer Changes Command
    Boxer Changes Command
    Boxer Changes Command
    Boxer Changes Command
    USS Boxer Change of Command
    Boxer Changes Command
    Boxer Changes Command
    Boxer Changes Command
    Boxer Changes Command
    Boxer Changes Command
    Boxer Changes Command
    Boxer Changes Command
    Boxer Changes Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USS Boxer Change of Command

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ceremony
    Pearl Harbor
    USS Boxer
    Change of Command
    Retirement

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download