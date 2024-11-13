Boxer Changes Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Capt. Jason L. Tumlinson, commanding officer, Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) is piped ashore following Boxer’s change of command ceremony on the flight deck of the ship at Naval Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Nov. 14, 2024. During the ceremony, Capt. Jason L. Tumlinson assumed the duties and responsibilities as commanding officer of Boxer from Capt. Brian L. Holmes. Boxer and embarked elements of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Kelsey Eades)