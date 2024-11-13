USS Boxer Change of Command

PEARL HARBOR – The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) held a change of command ceremony on the flight deck in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, Nov. 14, 2024.



During the ceremony, Capt. Jason L. Tumlinson assumed the duties and responsibilities as the commanding officer of Boxer from Capt. Brian L. Holmes. Capt. Eli Owre, Boxer’s incoming executive officer, served as the master of ceremonies and Col. Sean Dynan, commanding officer of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), served as the guest speaker.



Boxer, the lead element of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group and 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit (BOX ARG-MEU), is currently on deployment in the Indo-Pacific region in support of global maritime security operations.



As commanding officer of Boxer from September 2023 to November 2024, Holmes oversaw Boxer’s Advanced and Integrated Phase Certifications; Aviation Facility Certification and Aviation Readiness qualification; Mobility-Air, Surface Warfare Advanced Tactical Training; Amphibious Assault Ready Group and Marine Expeditionary Unit Exercise; and Composite Training Unit Exercise. Additionally during his tenure as commanding officer, the Golden Gators of Boxer earned multiple unit awards, including the Battle Effectiveness Award; Maritime Warfare Excellence Award; Command, Control, Communications and Information Warfare Excellence Award; Logistics Management Excellence Award; Self Sufficiency Award; Force Health and Wellness Unit Award or Green ‘H’; and the Captain Edward F. Ney Memorial Food Service Award.



His dedication to the crew and mission played a crucial role in Boxer’s ability to deploy to the Western Pacific in July 2024 as part of the BOX ARG-MEU. Prior to departing on deployment, Holmes oversaw the first flight operations on the flight deck of Boxer in over 3 years and the integration of the F-35B Lightning II stealth fighter jets, including the management and installation of the first F-35B Lightning II flight simulators onboard amphibious assault vessels which directly correlated to increasing pilot proficiency by 25% and improved readiness and lethality while operating in remote regions.



“To the Sailors and Marines of Team Boxer, what an incredible journey we have been on. You all have risen to the challenge each and every day, and I have no doubt that you all will continue to achieve excellence because no crew is stronger, no crew is more resilient, and no crew has been as successful as you have,” said Holmes. “Although I will be watching from afar, I can assure you Capt. Tumlinson and Capt. Owre will continue to push the Golden Gators to greatness in all missions that you all are tasked with and I count it as the highest honor of my life to have served alongside you all aboard the remarkable Lady Boxer.”



In support of the Western Pacific 2024 deployment, Boxer embarked elements of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, creating a combined amphibious force team capable of conducting air, land, and sea operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific and increasing combined capabilities and relationships with like-minded nations. While operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations under Holmes’ command, the amphibious force team onboard Boxer participated in multiple exercises and training opportunities alongside Allies and partners in the region, including Exercise Ssang Yong 24 with the Republic of South and Exercise Kamandag 8 in the Philippines. Boxer and the embarked elements of the 15th MEU also demonstrated the inherent flexibility of the combined Navy and Marine Corps team when Boxer rapidly redirected to the Philippines to support the U.S. Agency for International Development’s (USAID) foreign disaster response efforts at the request of the Philippine government and the direction of the U.S. Secretary of defense Lloyd J. Austin.



“It has been an amazing thing throughout our deployment to watch a crew rally around a purpose, led by a bold leader like Capt. Holmes, who chooses to focus on success,” said Dynan. “He has clearly had an outsized impact aboard Boxer, leading the mighty crew of the Golden Gator with a happy heart. I congratulate him on a job well done and for taking care of this good ship and the Marines and Sailors of the 15th MEU.”



After serving for 26 years across multiple air, surface, and expeditionary commands, Holmes retired from Naval service following the change of command. As a Naval aviator, Holmes accumulated over 2400 flight hours and has been awarded the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, and various unit commendations, service, and campaign awards. He is a graduate of Azusa Pacific University, University of San Diego and the United States Naval War College. Prior to taking command of Boxer, Holmes’ served on various sea, shore, and staff assignments to include deploying with HSL-45 on USS Ingraham (FFG 61), USS Oldendorf (DD 972), and USS Rentz (FFG 46); completing a joint duty assignment while assigned to the Joint Chiefs of Staff J-8 in the Program and Budget Analysis and Capability and Acquisition divisions; and serving as commanding officer of HSM-71 and HSM-41.



Capt. Tumlinson, a native of Spokane, Washington, assumed command of Boxer after serving as Boxer’s executive officer from September 2023 to November 2024. He enlisted in the Navy in 1987, achieving the rank of Boatswain’s Mate Chief Petty Officer before commissioning under the Limited Duty Officer program. He is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Naval War College and the Maritime Advanced Warfighting School. Prior to joining Boxer, Tumlinson served on a variety of platforms to include executive officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93), commanding officer of USS O’Kane (DDG 77), and most recently, commanding officer of Afloat Training Group San Diego.



“We will prepare for what the future has in store for us and continue our quest to remain best in the fleet and ready for any tasking,” said Tumlinson. “I have no doubt in your abilities. I have seen what you are capable of and am honored to be a part of this team.”



Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. Commissioned February 11, 1995, Boxer is the sixth ship to bear the name. Boxer’s crew is made up of approximately 1,200 officers and enlisted personnel and 1,800 Marines.



For more information or imagery for USS Boxer visit: https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/USSB-LHD4

Follow us on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/ussboxer/

Follow us on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/ussboxer/

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.14.2024 Date Posted: 11.19.2024 00:02 Story ID: 485610 Location: PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, US Web Views: 15 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Boxer Change of Command, by PO1 Kelsey Eades, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.