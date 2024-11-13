Marne Week 2024 Fight Night

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Staff Sgt. Chris Jeffries currently assigned to 3rd Infantry Division, Raider Brigade, engaging in a boxing match as part Fight Night during Marne Week 2024 at Trent Field on Fort Stewart, Georgia on November, 8, 2024. The Fight Night event is one of many sporting and athletic event that Dogface Soldiers of the 3rd ID participatedin to build cohesion and competitive spirit during Marne Week 2024.