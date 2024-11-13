Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Jeremy Alvarado, a Soldier assigned to Raider Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, engages in a boxing match during Marne Week 2024 Fight Night at Fort Stewart, Georgia on November, 18, 2024. The Fight Night event is one of many sporting and athletic event that Dogface Soldiers of the 3rd ID participatedin to build cohesion and competitive spirit during Marne Week 2024.