    Marne Week 2024 Fight Night [Image 7 of 8]

    Marne Week 2024 Fight Night

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Benjamin Hale 

    3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Sgt. Jeremy Alvarado, a Soldier assigned to Raider Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, engages in a boxing match during Marne Week 2024 Fight Night at Fort Stewart, Georgia on November, 18, 2024. The Fight Night event is one of many sporting and athletic event that Dogface Soldiers of the 3rd ID participatedin to build cohesion and competitive spirit during Marne Week 2024.

    Date Taken: 11.18.2024
    Date Posted: 11.18.2024 20:52
    Photo ID: 8760825
    VIRIN: 241118-A-GJ082-1007
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 6.65 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
    Marne Week
    Rock of the Marne:Marne Week 2024:ROTM: #ed Infantry Division: 3ID

