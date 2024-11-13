Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hurricane Helene Response [Image 5 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Hurricane Helene Response

    UNITED STATES

    11.12.2024

    Photo by Nakeir Nobles 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-Mississippi Valley Division

    Dana Wyatt and Jen Neuhard both from Sacramento District are in Savannah District's emergency operations center providing support to the Hurricane Helene debris mission.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.12.2024
    Date Posted: 11.18.2024 18:26
    Photo ID: 8760574
    VIRIN: 241112-A-YY505-1003
    Resolution: 4284x4817
    Size: 3.34 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurricane Helene Response [Image 6 of 6], by Nakeir Nobles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Hurricane Helene Response
    Hurricane Helene Response
    Hurricane Helene Response
    Hurricane Helene Response
    Hurricane Helene Response
    Hurricane Helene Response

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Behind the scenes: The unsung heroes of a USACE disaster response mission

    Behind the scenes: The unsung heroes of a USACE disaster response mission

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    helene24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download