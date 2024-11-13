Southwestern Division's logistics planner Ashley Crosby checks inventory and processes supply requests for USACE employees who are supporting the Hurricane Helene mission.
|Date Taken:
|11.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2024 18:26
|Photo ID:
|8760573
|VIRIN:
|241112-A-YY505-1001
|Resolution:
|5712x4284
|Size:
|5.07 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hurricane Helene Response [Image 6 of 6], by Nakeir Nobles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Behind the scenes: The unsung heroes of a USACE disaster response mission
